ColorBearsGap - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3684
(16)
colorbearsgap.mq5 (7.85 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The indicator displays the price gaps of the candlestick chart of the ColorBearsCandle. Such gaps often anticipate the continuation of a short-term trend of the price movement. It should be noted that a new bar of this indicator's histogram appears when fully formed bars change and is ready for the analysis right after it appears.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The ColorBearsGap indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14319

ColorBullsGap ColorBullsGap

The indicator displays the price gaps of the candlestick chart of the ColorBullsCandle.

Exp_ColorBulls Exp_ColorBulls

Trading system based on the signals of the ColorBulls indicator.

ColorBears_HTF ColorBears_HTF

The ColorBears with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorBulls_HTF ColorBulls_HTF

The ColorBulls with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.