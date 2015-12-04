CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ultra_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4565
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
ultra_oscillator.mq5 (7.12 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

Sum of three moving averages of different timeframes in a separate window.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 29.06.2015.

Fig.1. The Ultra_Oscillator indicator

Fig.1. The Ultra_Oscillator indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14247

Last Price Last Price

A scalper that trades depending on the last deal on the open interest side.

Exp_XMA_Range_Channel Exp_XMA_Range_Channel

Trading system based on the signals of the XMA_Range_Channel indicator.

Ultra_Oscillator_HTF Ultra_Oscillator_HTF

The Ultra_Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

XMA_Range_Channel_HTF XMA_Range_Channel_HTF

The XMA_Range_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.