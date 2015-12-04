Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

Sum of three moving averages of different timeframes in a separate window.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 29.06.2015.

Fig.1. The Ultra_Oscillator indicator