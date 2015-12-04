Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Ultra_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4565
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Yuriy Tokman (YTG)
Sum of three moving averages of different timeframes in a separate window.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 29.06.2015.
Fig.1. The Ultra_Oscillator indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14247
A scalper that trades depending on the last deal on the open interest side.Exp_XMA_Range_Channel
Trading system based on the signals of the XMA_Range_Channel indicator.
The Ultra_Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.XMA_Range_Channel_HTF
The XMA_Range_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.