Experts

Exp_XMA_Range_Channel - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
3412
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_xma_range_channel.mq5 (7.93 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
xma_range_channel.mq5 (10.57 KB) view
Trading system based on the signals of the XMA_Range_Channel indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candlestick color from neutral to lime/green or pink/purple, i.e. if there is a breakthrough of the channel formed by the indicator lines.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file XMA_Range_Channel.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14234

