CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Last Price - expert for MetaTrader 5

Alexander Pavlov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6226
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
lastprice.mq5 (10.75 KB) view
rts.set (0.16 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A scalper that trades depending on the last deal on the open interest side. It is known that on a centralized market a chart is plotted depending on the last deal made on the market side. Therefore, this robot watches that deal and opens positions depending on where its price goes.

The robot's feature is that it opens positions without slippage. Parameters are configured to RTS futures.

The expert advisor launch date and its position are marked on the figure.

Recommendations:

  • In order to aviod drawdown, the last deal must be greater or less than Ask and Bid prices. Otherwise you may lose out on the spread.
  • It is possible to specify the maximum allowed spread for opening a position, just to be safe.
  • Deal volumes also affect the potential profit. It was noted that the volume equal to 1 generates income more often (that is when dealing with the "extreme mode" of the expert advisor - when the minimum deviation of the deal price is only slightly greater than spread).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14235

Exp_XMA_Range_Channel Exp_XMA_Range_Channel

Trading system based on the signals of the XMA_Range_Channel indicator.

WPR_HTF WPR_HTF

The WPR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Ultra_Oscillator Ultra_Oscillator

Sum of three moving averages of different timeframes in a separate window.

Ultra_Oscillator_HTF Ultra_Oscillator_HTF

The Ultra_Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.