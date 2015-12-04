A scalper that trades depending on the last deal on the open interest side. It is known that on a centralized market a chart is plotted depending on the last deal made on the market side. Therefore, this robot watches that deal and opens positions depending on where its price goes.

The robot's feature is that it opens positions without slippage. Parameters are configured to RTS futures.

The expert advisor launch date and its position are marked on the figure.

Recommendations: