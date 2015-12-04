Join our fan page
Last Price - expert for MetaTrader 5
A scalper that trades depending on the last deal on the open interest side. It is known that on a centralized market a chart is plotted depending on the last deal made on the market side. Therefore, this robot watches that deal and opens positions depending on where its price goes.
The robot's feature is that it opens positions without slippage. Parameters are configured to RTS futures.
The expert advisor launch date and its position are marked on the figure.
Recommendations:
- In order to aviod drawdown, the last deal must be greater or less than Ask and Bid prices. Otherwise you may lose out on the spread.
- It is possible to specify the maximum allowed spread for opening a position, just to be safe.
- Deal volumes also affect the potential profit. It was noted that the volume equal to 1 generates income more often (that is when dealing with the "extreme mode" of the expert advisor - when the minimum deviation of the deal price is only slightly greater than spread).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14235
