XMA_Range_Channel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The XMA_Range_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XMA_Range_Channel.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The XMA_Range_Channel_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14249

