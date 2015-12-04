CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XMA_Range_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4527
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xma_range_channel.mq5 (10.57 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The channel formed by two averages drawn on smoothing of High and Low price series. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The XMA_Range_Channel indicator

Fig.1. The XMA_Range_Channel indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14212

FP_HTF FP_HTF

The FP indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

MFICandle MFICandle

The MFI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the MFI algorithm.

geTrendOsc_HTF geTrendOsc_HTF

The geTrendOsc indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

JMACandleSign JMACandleSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two JMA indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series.