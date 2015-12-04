CodeBaseSections
The FP indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires FP.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The FP_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14211

MFICandle MFICandle

The MFI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the MFI algorithm.

WPRCandle WPRCandle

The WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the WPR algorithm.

XMA_Range_Channel XMA_Range_Channel

The channel formed by two averages drawn on smoothing of High and Low price series. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend.

geTrendOsc_HTF geTrendOsc_HTF

The geTrendOsc indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.