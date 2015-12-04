Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
JMACandleSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4107
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A semaphore signal indicator that uses two JMA indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series. The signals occur when the difference between these indicators changes sign, i.e. in full accordance with the change of the JMACandle indicator fill color.
Fig.1. The JMACandleSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14223
The geTrendOsc indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.XMA_Range_Channel
The channel formed by two averages drawn on smoothing of High and Low price series. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend.
An indicator that helps to calculate a safe stop level for open positions.Asymmetry_HTF
The Asymmetry indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.