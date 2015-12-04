CodeBaseSections
JMACandleSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two JMA indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series. The signals occur when the difference between these indicators changes sign, i.e. in full accordance with the change of the JMACandle indicator fill color.

Fig.1. The JMACandleSign indicator

Fig.1. The JMACandleSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14223

