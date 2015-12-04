CodeBaseSections
MFICandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
4673
(17)
mficandle.mq5 (7.58 KB) view
MFI_price.mq5 (17.74 KB) view
The MFI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the MFI algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig.1. The MFICandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14210

WPRCandle WPRCandle

The WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the WPR algorithm.

WPR3 WPR3

Three WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) osicllators from the same timeframe, based on Close, High and Low in a single window.

FP_HTF FP_HTF

The FP indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

XMA_Range_Channel XMA_Range_Channel

The channel formed by two averages drawn on smoothing of High and Low price series. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend.