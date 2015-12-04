Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MFICandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4673
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MFI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the MFI algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The MFICandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14210
The WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the WPR algorithm.WPR3
Three WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) osicllators from the same timeframe, based on Close, High and Low in a single window.
The FP indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.XMA_Range_Channel
The channel formed by two averages drawn on smoothing of High and Low price series. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend.