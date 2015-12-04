CodeBaseSections
JMA_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4864
(23)
jma_stdev.mq5 (30.52 KB) view
The JMA adaptive moving average with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the JMA indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK1=1.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 1
input double dK2=2.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 2

If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication:

  1. Weak — no dots;
  2. Medium — small colored dots;
  3. Strong — big colored dots.

Fig.1. The JMA_StDev indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14187

JMACandle JMACandle

The JMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

JMA_HTF JMA_HTF

The JMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Background_JMACandle_HTF Background_JMACandle_HTF

The indicator draws JMACandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

WPR WPR

A usual WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) with the option of selecting Close, High, Low price type for calculation.