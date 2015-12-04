Join our fan page
WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Dark Han
A usual WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) with the option of selecting Close, High, Low price type for calculation.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 5.12.2011.
Fig.1. The WPR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14202
