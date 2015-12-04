The JMA adaptive moving average with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

The indicator draws JMACandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Three WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) osicllators from the same timeframe, based on Close, High and Low in a single window.

The WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the WPR algorithm.