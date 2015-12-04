CodeBaseSections
JMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The JMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires JMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The JMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14185

MomentumCandleSign MomentumCandleSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two Momentum indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series.

CCICandleSign CCICandleSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two CCI indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series.

JMACandle JMACandle

The JMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

JMA_StDev JMA_StDev

The JMA adaptive moving average with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.