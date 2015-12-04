Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
JMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4569
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The JMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.
Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the JMA algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The JMACandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14186
The JMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.MomentumCandleSign
A semaphore signal indicator that uses two Momentum indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series.
The JMA adaptive moving average with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.Background_JMACandle_HTF
The indicator draws JMACandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.