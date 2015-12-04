CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Background_JMACandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator draws JMACandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in blue or red, shadows are painted in light blue or pink.

Place JMACandle.mq5 and JMA.mq5 compiled indicator files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. The Background_JMACandle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14188

