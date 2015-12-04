CodeBaseSections
MomentumCandleSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two Momentum indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series. The signals occur when the difference between these indicators changes sign, i.e. in full accordance with the change of the MomentumCandle indicator fill color.

Fig.1. The MomentumCandleSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14184

