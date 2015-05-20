CodeBaseSections
MomentumCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Momentum indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Momentum algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig.1. The MomentumCandle indicator

Fig.1. The MomentumCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12818

