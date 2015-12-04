Join our fan page
CCICandleSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4664
-
A semaphore signal indicator that uses two CCI indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series. The signals occur when the difference between these indicators changes sign, i.e. in full accordance with the change of the CCICandle indicator fill color.
Fig.1. The CCICandleSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14183
The JMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.