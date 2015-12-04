Watch how to download trading robots for free
EMVCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published:
- Updated:
Ease of Movement indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the EMV algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The EMVCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14149
EMV_Histogram
Ease of Movement indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.Fast2_HTF
The Fast2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
FatlMacd_HTF
The FatlMacd indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.FatlMacdCandle
The FatlMacd indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.