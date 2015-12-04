CodeBaseSections
EMVCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
emv.mq5 (7.43 KB) view
emvcandle.mq5 (8.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Ease of Movement indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the EMV algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig.1. The EMVCandle indicator

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14149

