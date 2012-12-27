Join our fan page
The class for drawing Moving Average using the ring buffer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Description
The CMAOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of Moving Averages (Moving Average) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.
Declaration
class CMAOnRingBuffer :public CArrayRing
Title
#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CMAOnRingBuffer.mqh>
File of the CMAOnRingBuffer.mqh class should be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer also must be in this folder.
Class methods
//--- initialization method: bool Init( // if error it returns false, if successful - true int ma_period = 14, // period of Moving Average smoothing ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method = MODE_SMA, // method of Moving Average smoothing int size_buffer = 256, // the ring buffer size, the number of stored data bool as_series = false // true, if a time series, false if a usual indexing of the input data );
//--- method of calculation based on a time series or indicator buffer: int MainOnArray( // returns the number of the processed elements of the array const int rates_total, // size of array array[] const int prev_calculated, // processed elements of the array in the previous call const double &array[] // array for the calculation );
//--- method of calculation based on separate series elements of the array double MainOnValue( // returns MA value for the set element const int rates_total, // the size of the array const int prev_calculated, // processed elements in the array const int begin, // from where the significant data of the array starts const double value, // the array element value const int index // the array element index );
//--- methods of access to the data: int BarsRequired(); // Returns necessary number of bars to draw the indicator string Name(); // Returns the indicator name string MAMethod(); // Returns the method of smoothing in the form of the text line int MAPeriod(); // Returns the period of smoothing
To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:
#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CMAOnRingBuffer.mqh> CMAOnRingBuffer ma; ... //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { //--- calculation of the indicator: ma.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,price); ... //--- copy data from the "ma" ring buffer to the indicator: for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++) { MA_Buffer[i]=ma[rates_total-1-i]; } return(rates_total); }
Please note, that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in a time series.
Examples
- The indicator calculates the Test_MA_OnArrayRB.mq5 file on the basis of the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated
- The Test_MA_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstates use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the MA indicator is calculated and draws. Then on the basis of the ring buffer of this indicator, one more МА indicator is calculated.
The result of the work of the Test_MA_OnArrayRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements When writing code the developments of MetaQuotes Software Corp., Integer and GODZILLA were used.
The result of the work of the Test_MA_OnValueRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1342
