Description

The CMAOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of Moving Averages (Moving Average) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

Declaration

class CMAOnRingBuffer : public CArrayRing

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CMAOnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the CMAOnRingBuffer.mqh class should be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer also must be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int ma_period = 14 , ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method = MODE_SMA , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double &array[] );

double MainOnValue( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double value , const int index );

int BarsRequired(); string Name(); string MAMethod(); int MAPeriod();

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CMAOnRingBuffer.mqh> CMAOnRingBuffer ma; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { ma.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,price); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total;i++) { MA_Buffer[i]=ma[rates_total- 1 -i]; } return (rates_total); }

Please note, that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in a time series.

Examples

The indicator calculates the Test_MA_OnArrayRB.mq5 file on the basis of the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated The Test_MA_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstates use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the MA indicator is calculated and draws. Then on the basis of the ring buffer of this indicator, one more МА indicator is calculated.