CGOscillatorSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
A semaphore signal indicator using the crossing of the CGOscillator with its signal line.

Fig.1. The CGOscillatorSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14134

ChanellOnParabolic_HTF ChanellOnParabolic_HTF

The ChanellOnParabolic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

channel_breakout_entry_HTF channel_breakout_entry_HTF

The channel_breakout_entry indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

DigitalF-T01_HTF DigitalF-T01_HTF

The DigitalF-T01 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_DigitalF-T01 Exp_DigitalF-T01

The Exp_DigitalF-T01 Expert Advisor enters the market when the DigitalF-T01 indicator cloud changes its color.