You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DigitalF-T01_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3423
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
The DigitalF-T01 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires DigitalF-T01.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The DigitalF-T01_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14135
