CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_DigitalF-T01 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3189
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
digitalf-t01.mq5 (13.08 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_digitalf-t01.mq5 (6.75 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_DigitalF-T01 Expert Advisor enters the market when the DigitalF-T01 indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file DigitalF-T01.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H3:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14136

DigitalF-T01_HTF DigitalF-T01_HTF

The DigitalF-T01 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

CGOscillatorSign CGOscillatorSign

A semaphore signal indicator using the crossing of the CGOscillator oscillator with its signal line.

DynamicRS_3CLines_HTF DynamicRS_3CLines_HTF

The DynamicRS_3CLines indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Fast2_HTF Fast2_HTF

The Fast2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.