Exp_DigitalF-T01 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 3189
The Exp_DigitalF-T01 Expert Advisor enters the market when the DigitalF-T01 indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file DigitalF-T01.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H3:
The DigitalF-T01 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.CGOscillatorSign
A semaphore signal indicator using the crossing of the CGOscillator oscillator with its signal line.
The DynamicRS_3CLines indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Fast2_HTF
The Fast2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.