CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ChanellOnParabolic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3775
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ChanellOnParabolic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ChanellOnParabolic.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ChanellOnParabolic_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ChanellOnParabolic_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14130

channel_breakout_entry_HTF channel_breakout_entry_HTF

The channel_breakout_entry indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

SimpleBars_V2 SimpleBars_V2

The indicator paints candlesticks depending on the minimums and maximums of the previous bars.

CGOscillatorSign CGOscillatorSign

A semaphore signal indicator using the crossing of the CGOscillator oscillator with its signal line.

DigitalF-T01_HTF DigitalF-T01_HTF

The DigitalF-T01 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.