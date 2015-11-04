The indicator draws TriXCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on candlestick direction the candlestick body is painted in emerald green or purple, shadows are painted in light green or plum.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file TriXCandle.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. The Background_TriXCandle_HTF indicator