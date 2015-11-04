CodeBaseSections
Background_TriXCandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator draws TriXCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on candlestick direction the candlestick body is painted in emerald green or purple, shadows are painted in light green or plum.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file TriXCandle.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. The Background_TriXCandle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14101

FrAMACandle FrAMACandle

The Fractal Adaptive Moving Average indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

TriXCandle TriXCandle

The TriX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Background_FrAMACandle_HTF Background_FrAMACandle_HTF

The indicator draws FrAMACandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Exp_FrAMACandle Exp_FrAMACandle

The Exp_FrAMACandle Expert Advisor is based on the FrAMACandle indicator candlestick color change.