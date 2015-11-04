CodeBaseSections
FrAMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Fractal Adaptive Moving Average indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the FrAMA algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig.1. The FrAMACandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14097

