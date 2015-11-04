Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FrAMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5147
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Fractal Adaptive Moving Average indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the FrAMA algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The FrAMACandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14097
The TriX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle
The Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle Expert Advisor is based on the MA_Rounding_Candle indicator candlestick color change.
The indicator draws TriXCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.Background_FrAMACandle_HTF
The indicator draws FrAMACandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.