Exp_FrAMACandle - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4378
(21)
The Exp_FrAMACandle Expert Advisor is based on the FrAMACandle indicator candlestick color change. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candlestick color.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file FrAMACandle.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14103

Background_FrAMACandle_HTF Background_FrAMACandle_HTF

The indicator draws FrAMACandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Background_TriXCandle_HTF Background_TriXCandle_HTF

The indicator draws TriXCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

After Testing - Analysis of Operations After Testing - Analysis of Operations

Change in the display of graphical objects created by the strategy tester and simplification of the following visual analysis of the results.

Close All Windows Close All Windows

This script closes all windows of selected symbol or all windows of any symbol.