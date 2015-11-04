Join our fan page
Exp_FrAMACandle - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_FrAMACandle Expert Advisor is based on the FrAMACandle indicator candlestick color change. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candlestick color.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file FrAMACandle.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14103
