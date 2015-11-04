Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Background_FrAMACandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4380
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator draws FrAMACandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
Depending on candlestick direction the candlestick body is painted in blue or red, shadows are painted in light blue or pink.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file FrAMACandle.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig.1. The Background_FrAMACandle_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14102
The indicator draws TriXCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.FrAMACandle
The Fractal Adaptive Moving Average indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.
The Exp_FrAMACandle Expert Advisor is based on the FrAMACandle indicator candlestick color change.After Testing - Analysis of Operations
Change in the display of graphical objects created by the strategy tester and simplification of the following visual analysis of the results.