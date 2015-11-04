The indicator draws FrAMACandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on candlestick direction the candlestick body is painted in blue or red, shadows are painted in light blue or pink.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file FrAMACandle.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. The Background_FrAMACandle_HTF indicator