This EA is a simple standalone Take Profit/Stop Loss panel. There's nothing special about this EA except for its simplicity. The limits are not sent as pending orders, if triggered, it is executed as an immediate order.

Entries are placed-in using a click of the mouse, and if enabled and set it to "run", it will automatically detect any open position whether it's a BUY or SELL. It will then wait for the current price to hit the marked Take Profit or Stop Loss price, and if it happens, it will execute an immediate buy or sell to counter the open position. Alert messages are also used to warn about invalid procedures such as assigning limit with a wrong range of price. Shadow effect of the panel alternates from gray to black in sync with tick changes when set to run.

Recommendations: