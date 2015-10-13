Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
JMomentum_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6014
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The JMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires JMomentum.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The JMomentum_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13843
ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two JJRSX oscillators with different periods.ColorZerolagJJRSX
This variant of JJRSX oscillator is calculated based on five JJRSX indicators.
BSI Trend Indicator
This indicator shows the condition of the trend using the BSI Indicator.EA_SimpleTPSLpanel
Simple TP/SL panel for MetaTrader 5.