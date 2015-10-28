CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BSI Trend Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

fxborg | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12027
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator shows the condition of the trend using the BSI Indicator .

It is drawn by combining the BSI value and LWMA.

Display:

  • blue — Up Trend;
  • sky blue — Slightly Bullish;
  • gray — No Trend;
  • pink — Slightly Bearish;
  • red — Down Trend.

Separate window is BSI Indicator (version 2.4).

BSI Color Line

JMomentum_HTF JMomentum_HTF

The JMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two JJRSX oscillators with different periods.

EA_SimpleTPSLpanel EA_SimpleTPSLpanel

Simple TP/SL panel for MetaTrader 5.

Price Heatmap Price Heatmap

This indicator shows price heatmap using price histogram.