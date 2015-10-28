Watch how to download trading robots for free
BSI Trend Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator shows the condition of the trend using the BSI Indicator .
It is drawn by combining the BSI value and LWMA.
Display:
- blue — Up Trend;
- sky blue — Slightly Bullish;
- gray — No Trend;
- pink — Slightly Bearish;
- red — Down Trend.
Separate window is BSI Indicator (version 2.4).
JMomentum_HTF
The JMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two JJRSX oscillators with different periods.
EA_SimpleTPSLpanel
Simple TP/SL panel for MetaTrader 5.Price Heatmap
This indicator shows price heatmap using price histogram.