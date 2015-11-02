CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3136
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires JJRSX.mq5 and ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle.mq5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13848

Price Heatmap Price Heatmap

This indicator shows price heatmap using price histogram.

EA_SimpleTPSLpanel EA_SimpleTPSLpanel

Simple TP/SL panel for MetaTrader 5.

ColorZerolagJJRSX_HTF ColorZerolagJJRSX_HTF

The ColorZerolagJJRSX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle

The Exp_ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.