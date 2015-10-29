Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Price Heatmap - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12485
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator shows price heatmap using price histogram.
Also, I've uploaded peak lines indicator (new version).
Display:
- Heatmap — Continuous display of Price Histogram;
- Purple dot line — Peak Lines Indicator (using Long Term Price Histogram).
Settings:
EA_SimpleTPSLpanel
Simple TP/SL panel for MetaTrader 5.BSI Trend Indicator
This indicator shows the condition of the trend using the BSI Indicator.
ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle_HTF
The ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorZerolagJJRSX_HTF
The ColorZerolagJJRSX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.