Price Heatmap - indicator for MetaTrader 5

English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
12485
(28)
This indicator shows price heatmap using price histogram.

Also, I've uploaded peak lines indicator (new version).

Display:

  • Heatmap — Continuous display of Price Histogram;
  • Purple dot line — Peak Lines Indicator (using Long Term Price Histogram).

Price Heatmap

Settings:

Price Heatmap Settings

