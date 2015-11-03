CodeBaseSections
Exp_ColorZerolagDeMarker - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3466
(17)
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorzerolagdemarker.mq5 (11.06 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_colorzerolagdemarker.mq5 (6.73 KB) view
The Exp_ColorZerolagDeMarker Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagDeMarker indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagDeMarker.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H3:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14065

Exp_ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle

The Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.

ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Chande Momentum Oscillator_Candle Chande Momentum Oscillator_Candle

The Chande Momentum Oscillator indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

MA_Rounding_HTF MA_Rounding_HTF

The MA_Rounding indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.