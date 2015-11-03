Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_ColorZerolagDeMarker - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3466
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_ColorZerolagDeMarker Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagDeMarker indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagDeMarker.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H3:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14065
The Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle_HTF
The ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The Chande Momentum Oscillator indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.MA_Rounding_HTF
The MA_Rounding indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.