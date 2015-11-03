CodeBaseSections
Exp_ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3188
(17)
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorschaffdemarkertrendcycle.mq5 (11.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_colorschaffdemarkertrendcycle.mq5 (6.46 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough of the zero level.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14064

