Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3188
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough of the zero level.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14064
The ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.LSMA_Angle_Candle
The LSMA_Angle_ indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks
The Exp_ColorZerolagDeMarker Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagDeMarker indicator cloud changes its color.Chande Momentum Oscillator_Candle
The Chande Momentum Oscillator indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.