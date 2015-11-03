CodeBaseSections
Indicators

LSMA_Angle_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
4473
(19)
The LSMA_Angle_ indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the LSMA_Angle_ algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file LSMA_Angle_.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The LSMA_Angle_Candle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14056

