ColorZerolagDeMarker_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The ColorZerolagDeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorZerolagDeMarker.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagDeMarker_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14054

ColorZerolagDeMarker ColorZerolagDeMarker

This variant of DeMarker oscillator is calculated based on five DeMarker indicators

MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10 MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10

The MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator shows information on the current trends using the DeMarker oscillator position from then different timeframes

ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two DeMarker oscillators with different periods

LSMA_Angle_Candle LSMA_Angle_Candle

The LSMA_Angle_ indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks