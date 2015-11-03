CodeBaseSections
XKRICandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The XKRI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the XKRI algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file XKRI.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The XKRICandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13963

