CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_XKRI_Histogram - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
2948
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_xkri_histogram.mq5 (8 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
xkri_histogram.mq5 (8.56 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_XKRI_Histogram Expert Advisor is based on the XKRI_Histogram oscillator change of direction. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change of direction of the indicator.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file XKRI_Histogram.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13962

XKRI_Histogram_HTF XKRI_Histogram_HTF

The XKRI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

KRICandle KRICandle

The KRI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

XKRICandle XKRICandle

The XKRI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the XKRI algorithm.

Laguerre_HTF Laguerre_HTF

The Laguerre indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.