Laguerre_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3450
(14)
laguerre.mq5 (6.07 KB) view
laguerre_htf.mq5 (8.36 KB) view
The Laguerre indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Laguerre.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Laguerre_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13965

