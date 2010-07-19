CodeBaseSections
iUniMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev
The Universal Moving Average, it allows to select any type of moving average, included in the MetaTrader 5 client terminal:

Main parameters:
  • MAMethod - MA type;
  • MAPeriod - period;
  • MAPrice - applied price.
Additional parameters:
  • AMAFast - period of fast EMA for AMA;
  • AMASlow - period of slow EMA for AMA,;
  • CMOPeriod - period of CMO for VIDYA (the order of Vidya parameters is changed compared with properties of Vidya indicator in the client terminal).

The name of MA, its period, applied price and other parameters are shown in the popup help.

iUniMA (universal moving average) indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/139

