The Universal Moving Average, it allows to select any type of moving average, included in the MetaTrader 5 client terminal:

Simple;

Exponential;

Smoothed;

Linear Weighted;

AMA (Adaptive Moving Average);

DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average);

FRAMA (Fractal Adaptive Moving Average);

TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average);

VIDYA (Variable Index DYnamic Average).

MAMethod - MA type;

MAPeriod - period;

MAPrice - applied price.

AMAFast - period of fast EMA for AMA;

AMAFast - period of fast EMA for AMA; AMASlow - period of slow EMA for AMA,;

CMOPeriod - period of CMO for VIDYA (the order of Vidya parameters is changed compared with properties of Vidya indicator in the client terminal).

The name of MA, its period, applied price and other parameters are shown in the popup help.