iHeikenAshiSm - indicator for MetaTrader 5
21720
The Heiken Ashi indicator with smoothing. Depending on the parameters it can be plotted as bars or candles.
It can plot the HeikenAshi bars (Fig. 1), and the standard price bars (or candles), painted as Heiken Ashi bars (Fig. 2).
Figure 1. HeikenAshi bars
Figure 2. Price bars, painted as Heiken Ashi bars
- Variant - bars (candles): Heiken Ashi bars or standard price bars (candles);
- Type - drawing type: bars or candles;
- MAPeriod - МА period;
- MAMethod - МА method;
- SmPeriod - smoothing period;
- SmMethod - smoothing method.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/142
