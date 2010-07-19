CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iHeikenAshiSm - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
21720
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Updated:
iheikenashism.mq5 (10.52 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Heiken Ashi indicator with smoothing. Depending on the parameters it can be plotted as bars or candles.

It can plot the HeikenAshi bars (Fig. 1), and the standard price bars (or candles), painted as Heiken Ashi bars (Fig. 2).

Figure 1. HeikenAshi bars

Figure 1. HeikenAshi bars

Figure 2. Price bars, painted as Heiken Ashi bars

Figure 2. Price bars, painted as Heiken Ashi bars

Parameters:
  • Variant - bars (candles): Heiken Ashi bars or standard price bars (candles);
  • Type - drawing type: bars or candles;
  • MAPeriod - МА period;
  • MAMethod - МА method;
  • SmPeriod - smoothing period;
  • SmMethod - smoothing method.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/142

An Expert Advisor, based on the "Puria method" Forex Strategy An Expert Advisor, based on the "Puria method" Forex Strategy

An Expert Advisor, based on the "Puria method" Forex Strategy.

The Hodrick-Prescott Filter The Hodrick-Prescott Filter

The Hodrick-Prescott Filter.

iMAFan iMAFan

A Colorful Fan of Moving Averages.

iUniMA iUniMA

The Universal Moving Average, it allows to select any type of moving average, included in the MetaTrader 5 client terminal.