iMAFan - indicator for MetaTrader 5

imafan.mq5 (6.63 KB)
A Colorful Fan of Moving Averages.

iMAFan

Parameters:
  • MAMethod - МА method;
  • MAPrice - МА applied price;
  • PeriodFrom - МА minimal period;
  • PeriodStep - МА period step;
  • Count - number of МАs (max value=512);
  • Colors - number of colors (max value=6);
  • Color_1, Color_2, Color_3, Color_4, Color_5, Color_6 - colors.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/141

iHeikenAshiSm iHeikenAshiSm

The Heiken Ashi indicator with smoothing.

An Expert Advisor, based on the "Puria method" Forex Strategy An Expert Advisor, based on the "Puria method" Forex Strategy

An Expert Advisor, based on the "Puria method" Forex Strategy.

iUniMA iUniMA

The Universal Moving Average, it allows to select any type of moving average, included in the MetaTrader 5 client terminal.

iStochasticOfOsc iStochasticOfOsc

The Stochastic of all oscillator-like indicators, included in MetaTrader 5 client terminal.