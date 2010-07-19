Watch how to download trading robots for free
iMAFan - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A Colorful Fan of Moving Averages.
Parameters:
- MAMethod - МА method;
- MAPrice - МА applied price;
- PeriodFrom - МА minimal period;
- PeriodStep - МА period step;
- Count - number of МАs (max value=512);
- Colors - number of colors (max value=6);
- Color_1, Color_2, Color_3, Color_4, Color_5, Color_6 - colors.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/141
iHeikenAshiSm
The Heiken Ashi indicator with smoothing.An Expert Advisor, based on the "Puria method" Forex Strategy
An Expert Advisor, based on the "Puria method" Forex Strategy.
iUniMA
The Universal Moving Average, it allows to select any type of moving average, included in the MetaTrader 5 client terminal.iStochasticOfOsc
The Stochastic of all oscillator-like indicators, included in MetaTrader 5 client terminal.