MultiColorZerolagJJRSXTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4299
(15)
The MultiColorZerolagJJRSXTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagJJRSX indicator direction from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Growing oscillator movement paints the lines in green, and falling movement — in pink. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator files JJRSX.ex5 and ColorZerolagJJRSX.ex5. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The MultiColorZerolagJJRSXTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13890

