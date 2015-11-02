CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

KAGI-1_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4294
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
kagi-1.mq5 (7.34 KB) view
kagi-1_htf.mq5 (7.63 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The KAGI-1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires KAGI-1.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The KAGI-1_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The KAGI-1_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13876

Exp_ColorZerolagJCCX Exp_ColorZerolagJCCX

The Exp_ColorZerolagJCCX Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagJCCX indicator cloud changes its color.

ColorZerolagJCCX_HTF ColorZerolagJCCX_HTF

The ColorZerolagJCCX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two JCCX oscillators with different periods.

ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.