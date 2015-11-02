CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorZerolagJCCX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3294
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
colorzerolagjccx.mq5 (11.77 KB) view
colorzerolagjccx_htf.mq5 (11.46 KB) view
jccx.mq5 (7.63 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorZerolagJCCX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires JCCX.mq5 and ColorZerolagJCCX.mq5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagJCCX_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagJCCX_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13874

GlobalVariable GlobalVariable

This advisor demonstrates an example of global variables usage. The task of the advisor: store the calculation result in a global variable and get the global variable value on new initialization.

ColorZerolagJCCX ColorZerolagJCCX

This variant of JCCX oscillator is calculated based on five JCCX indicators.

Exp_ColorZerolagJCCX Exp_ColorZerolagJCCX

The Exp_ColorZerolagJCCX Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagJCCX indicator cloud changes its color.

KAGI-1_HTF KAGI-1_HTF

The KAGI-1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.