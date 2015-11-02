CodeBaseSections
Exp_ColorZerolagJCCX - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3000
(18)
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_colorzerolagjccx.mq5 (7.26 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorzerolagjccx.mq5 (11.77 KB) view
jccx.mq5 (7.63 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The Exp_ColorZerolagJCCX Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagJCCX indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.

Place JCCX.ex5 and ColorZerolagJCCX.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13875

