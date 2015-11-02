The Exp_ColorZerolagJCCX Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagJCCX indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.

Place JCCX.ex5 and ColorZerolagJCCX.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:





Fig.2. Testing results chart