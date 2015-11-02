The JS-Stoh-BB-RSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

The indicator requires JS-Stoh-BB-RSI.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The JS-Stoh-BB-RSI_HTF indicator