CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

JS-Stoh-BB-RSI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4945
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
js-stoh-bb-rsi.mq5 (11.98 KB) view
js-stoh-bb-rsi_htf.mq5 (12.71 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The JS-Stoh-BB-RSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires JS-Stoh-BB-RSI.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The JS-Stoh-BB-RSI_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The JS-Stoh-BB-RSI_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13856

Exp_ColorZerolagJJRSX Exp_ColorZerolagJJRSX

The Exp_ColorZerolagJJRSX Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagJJRSX indicator cloud changes its color.

Exp_ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle

The Exp_ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.

ColorZerolagJCCX ColorZerolagJCCX

This variant of JCCX oscillator is calculated based on five JCCX indicators.

GlobalVariable GlobalVariable

This advisor demonstrates an example of global variables usage. The task of the advisor: store the calculation result in a global variable and get the global variable value on new initialization.