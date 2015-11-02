Join our fan page
Exp_ColorZerolagJJRSX - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_ColorZerolagJJRSX Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagJJRSX indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.
Place JJRSX.ex5 and ColorZerolagJJRSX.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13854
