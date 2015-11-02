CodeBaseSections
Exp_ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_colorschaffjjrsxtrendcycle.mq5 (7.47 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorschaffjjrsxtrendcycle.mq5 (11.56 KB) view
jjrsx.mq5 (7.41 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The Exp_ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough of the zero level.

Place JJRSX.ex5 and ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13850

