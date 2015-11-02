CodeBaseSections
ColorZerolagJJRSX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
colorzerolagjjrsx.mq5 (11.87 KB) view
colorzerolagjjrsx_htf.mq5 (11.51 KB) view
jjrsx.mq5 (7.41 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorZerolagJJRSX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires JJRSX.mq5 and ColorZerolagJJRSX.mq5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagJJRSX_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13849

